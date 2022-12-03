Chesterfield Police are looking for two men who reportedly stole from a vapor shop on Sunday, Nov. 27.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for two men who reportedly stole from a vapor shop last weekend, and are asking for information on their identities.

According to Chesterfield Police, two men broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Sreet Road early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 27 and stole items from the store.

Police have released photos of the two men and are asking anyone with information about their identities to come forward.

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

If you recognize these men, call 804-748-0660 or make an online tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward.