CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say took items from a Walmart without paying and attempted to return them to the same store on two separate occasions.

According to police, on April 30, the man pictured took several items from a Walmart in the Chester area and tried to return them, telling customer service that he had purchased them from another location.

When the man was denied, he left the Walmart with the items without paying for them.

On May 1, the man came back to the Walmart, took more items and tried to return them. When he was asked for ID, the man abandoned the products and left the store.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Police say the man drove a silver four-door car with black wheels. The make and model of the car, as well as the tags, are unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.