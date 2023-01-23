CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.

According to police, 46-year-old Jeremy Anthony Walker (left) is wanted for failure to appear on felony drug distribution charges. He is described as a 6’1″ Black man who weighs around 192 and has brown eyes and black hair.

43-year-old Misael Jiminez-Vasquez (right) is wanted for felonious assault and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is a 5’6″ Hispanic man who weighs around 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.