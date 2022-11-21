Chesterfield Police is asking for help finding the two men pictured, who they say are wanted fugitives. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Gavin Semaj Lowe (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.

According to police, 25-year-old Gavin Semaj Lowe is wanted for seven counts of credit card theft. He is described as a 6′ Black man who weighs around 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Steven Tyler Blass (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police said 59-year-old Steven Tyler Bass is wanted for assault and felony vandalism. Blass is a 6′ white man who weighs around 150 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.