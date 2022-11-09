CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a bank robbery that took place on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike, said he had a firearm and demanded money. The man then left with cash in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with no tags.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set elderly white man with a brown and grey beard. He stood about 6 foot tall and was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a dark-colored jacket, a cowboy hat, glasses and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.