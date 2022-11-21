Do you recognize this woman? Video from a Chesterfield senior living facility points to suspect in burglary.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Video from a senior living facility in Chesterfield shows the moments a suspect entered a resident’s room and stole a number of personal items.

Chesterfield Police recently released this video via social media showing a woman who entered two separate rooms on October 10, 2022 at The Virginian senior living facility on Twinridge Lane. Police confirmed with 8News that the suspect stole purses, jewelry, credit and debit cards.

There’s no word yet from police or property management whether the suspect was a visitor, resident or employee. However, after leaving the facility the stolen cards were used by a different suspect at nearby stores including a Food Lion.

Police describe that suspect as a Black male, tall with a thin build and wearing a gray plaid or checked shirt with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath. He was wearing gray sweatpants and black slides. He was also wearing a bandana or a head covering, a face mask and glasses.

8News spoke with a concerned resident who says she has noticed an increase in theft at her complex and is especially worried about the number of elderly residents who live there.

After reaching out to the complex about what security measures are in place and if security personnel is on site, 8News received a statement from Charles Jessup, Regional Vice President, Holiday by Atria.

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of everyone who lives and works in our community is our highest priority. Last month two residents had items stolen from their apartments. Our staff acted quickly after being notified of allegations of theft. We continue to cooperate with the local police department and their investigation. We take such incidents very seriously and will keep doing everything in our power to protect the safety and well-being of our residents and employees.” Charles Jessup, Regional Vice President

If you know anything about either suspect, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Police.