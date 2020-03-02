Chesterfield Police need help identifying remains found in 1986

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are asking the public for help in identifying human remains that were found in a landfill over three decades ago.

Workers were unloading trash into the Chesterfield landfill when they discovered a woman’s body, authorities said. At the time, Chesterfield police responded and conducted an extensive search.

“She was wearing pink toenail polish and a dark, rubber-like bracelet or band was on her left ankle,” Chesterfield said in a release.

34 years later, Chesterfield Police is still seeking information on who that woman was.

Based on the examination the remains are believed to be that of a white female between the ages of 22 to 32-years-old.

The Medical Examiner determined her manner of death was homicide.

Chesterfield detectives worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Reston, to complete a “Snapshot” of what the woman may have looked like using DNA phenotyping.

The “Snapshot” made predictions on the woman’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape, authorities said.

Detectives believe the victim had ties to the Richmond area, Charlottesville, Buena Vista, Lynchburg and Baltimore, Maryland.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.