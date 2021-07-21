Chesterfield Police offering home checks for empty houses

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police will keep an eye on your home while you’re on vacation, all you have to do is ask.

Chesterfield residents can call the department’s desk officer and request a “Keep Check” for while they’ll be gone.

During that time officers assigned to the area will drive by and check on the house to make sure it hasn’t been disturbed.

People requesting the service just need to let police know what state the house will be left in, such as description of cars and how many lights will be on.

The desk officer can be reached at 804-748-1269.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Local Events