Chesterfield police officer offers to pay adoption fees at local shelter

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are only three dogs left for adoption at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter and one Chesterfield police officer hopes to help them all find homes before Christmas.

Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz tweeted on Sunday that he will pay the adoption fee for each dog if they are adopted by the end of the day on Christmas Eve.

Sugarplum, Claus and Holly can be found on Petfinder and you can learn more about adopting through the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter on the county website.

