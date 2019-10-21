Chesterfield Police officer shoots, kills ‘aggressive’ dog that charged at him, others

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Chesterfield Police officer responding to a report of an “aggressive” dog shot and killed the animal after it charged at him.

The officer was called to the 2400 block of Graeme Hall Circle Friday afternoon for a report that two aggressive dogs had chased a woman into her home.

When the officer arrived, he spoke to a man who had also been chased by the dogs. The officer then spoke to the woman who filed the report. But as the officer was standing in front of her home, one of the dogs ran at him “aggressively,” Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said.

“The officer drew his baton, tried to create distance between himself and the dog and yelled at the dog to stay back. The dog kept coming at him, so he struck it with the baton. The baton strike had no effect and the dog kept coming at him,” Caroon said.

That’s when the officer shot the dog, killing it.

The second dog was secured by a woman who responded to the scene, police said. Animal Services also responded to the scene.