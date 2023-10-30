CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has provided tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers, parents and guardians to help everyone stay safe on Halloween.

Chesterfield Police recommended that trick-or-treaters wear comfortable shoes, bring flashlights and wear well-fitting, bright costumes.

Trick-or-treaters should never enter a stranger’s house and should stay on the sidewalk and to the left side of roads.

Parents and guardians were recommended to plan a trick-or-treating route only in neighborhoods they are familiar with. Parents were also recommended to closely examine all trick-or-treat candy for anything suspicious.

Drivers were asked to slow down in neighborhoods.