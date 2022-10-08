CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing its “In Memory Of” campaign to encourage safe driving with a new social media video honoring a woman who was hit and killed by a distracted driver last year.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the department is released a video in memory of 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale of Chesterfield County, who died in a crash last January.

The video features an interview with Staci Barksdale, Jordan’s mother, in which she describes the impact and aftermath of losing her daughter.

Barksdale was driving east on River Road on Jan. 30, 2021 when her Honda CRV was hit head-on by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that crossed the center line while going in the opposite direction. Jordan later died at a local hospital.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep had been drinking prior the crash and was using her cell phone while driving. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

“There is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Sergeant Stephan Rouze of the Chesterfield County Police Department said. “To date in 2022, Chesterfield Police officers have made 1,000 DUI arrests, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep Chesterfield County’s roads safe. The Chesterfield County Police Department encourages all motorists to drive sober and put their phone down in Jordan’s memory.”

The video premiered on the department’s social media channels on Oct. 7. You can watch the full tribute to Jordan Barksdale here.

Chesterfield Police first launched the “In Memory Of” campaign in March 2021 with three billboards on major roads and social media messages. The department said the goal of the campaign is to both honor those that have died in tragic crashes and to encourage drivers to drive sober and safely.