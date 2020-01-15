1  of  3
Chesterfield Police remind residents of Safe Exchange Zones

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police wants to remind residents how to be safe when visiting a stranger to buy or sell an item.

Officers said those looking to make a transaction can meet at the county police stations on Iron Bridge, Providence Road, Woodlake Common Loop and West Hundred Road for Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police remind residents that buy-or-sell transactions should be conducted in ‘well-lit and populated public places,’ during business hours.

Buyers or sellers should also be verified, the department adds, and never go to meet-ups alone.

