Chesterfield Police remind residents of Safe Exchange Zones

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police wants to remind residents how to be safe when visiting a stranger to buy or sell an item.
Officers said those looking to make a transaction can meet at the county police stations on Iron Bridge, Providence Road, Woodlake Common Loop and West Hundred Road for Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police remind residents that buy-or-sell transactions should be conducted in ‘well-lit and populated public places,’ during business hours.
Buyers or sellers should also be verified, the department adds, and never go to meet-ups alone.
