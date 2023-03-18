CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least one car was heavily damaged after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.

According to Chesterfield Police, it was determined that around 7:50 p.m., a car was heading south on Chippenham Parkway at high speed before exiting onto westbound Midlothian Turnpike, losing control and crashing into another vehicle and a light pole in the Carena’s parking lot — in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said two adults and a child were in the vehicle. Two people were taken to a hospital, it is not known whether they were occupants of the car. A heavy police presence and an ambulance remained at the scene for some time.

At least one car was badly damaged in the crash, according to police.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, there is currently a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Carena's Jamaican Grille on the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. There was also an ambulance on scene.

Photo: Nakia Lewis

Police told 8News that they are still early into the investigation.