CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least one car was heavily damaged after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday evening.
According to Chesterfield Police, it was determined that around 7:50 p.m., a car was heading south on Chippenham Parkway at high speed before exiting onto westbound Midlothian Turnpike, losing control and crashing into another vehicle and a light pole in the Carena’s parking lot — in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Police said two adults and a child were in the vehicle. Two people were taken to a hospital, it is not known whether they were occupants of the car. A heavy police presence and an ambulance remained at the scene for some time.
At least one car was badly damaged in the crash, according to police.
Police told 8News that they are still early into the investigation.