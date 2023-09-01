CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been arrested and charged with rape, among several other sexual assault-related crimes, in connection to the sexual assault of a woman. Police believe the man may have more victims, and are asking for those with information to come forward.

According to a police investigation, Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, met a woman through an online platform and sexually assaulted her at a location in Chesterfield County.

Police arrested Kirkland on Aug. 30 and he was charged with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, abduction, attempted strangulation, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, was arrested and charged with rape, among several other charges, in connection to the sexual assault of a woman. Police say there may be more victims. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Kirkland lived at the 21400 block of Hampton Avenue, in Matoaca.

Police believe Kirkland may have had more victims. Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted by Kirkland is encouraged to reach out to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe Kirkland may have additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.