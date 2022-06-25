Chesterfield Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Dulce Gomez

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old who they believe is “gone against her will.”

According to police, Dulce Gomez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on June 25 at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Meadowdale Boulevard. Gomez’s sister received communication from her that suggests she is gone against her will.

Gomez was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt and sandals. She weighs about 120 pounds and stands about 5’1″. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.