Chesterfield police search for man missing since 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are looking for a missing man last seen in 2018 by his mother.

Police said Friday that Justin M. Plummer, 37, told his mother on Dec. 17, 2018 that he was going to Kentucky. Plummer, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds, was reported missing four days later and has not been seen since.

Plummer, who has brown eyes and brown hair, frequently visits the VCU area in Richmond, according to police. He has a large scar running up his right forearm and tattoos covering the majority of his upper body.

Anyone with information about Plummer’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.