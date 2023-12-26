CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of stealing credit cards from a car and using them to purchase items at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police said that on Sept. 26, several credit cards were stolen from an unlocked car that was parked in the 5600 block of Belmont Road in Chesterfield County.

Later, a suspect was seen on surveillance using the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at the 7-Eleven on Belmont Road.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes, and said he left the scene in a dark-colored Nissan SUV with no front license plate.