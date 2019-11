CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police officers are asking for your help to find a man last seen Monday night.

Clifford Hardy was seen walking towards his home around 9:30 p.m. Hardy lives on Gordon School Court.

He was last seen wearing a blue Chesterfield Employment Services shirt and khakis, carrying a key chain and a water jug.

If you have seen him call Chesterfield Crime Solvers.