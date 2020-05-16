Chesterfield Police search for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a man who was last seen on Friday, May 15.

Edwin Rodas was reported missing on Saturday, May 16 by family after he left his residence on foot the morning before while carrying a skateboard.

The 23-year-old Hispanic male is about 5 foot 5 inches and 140 pounds. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He has a tattoo on one of his legs that reads, ‘Carolina.’

Anyone with information about Rodas’ location are urged to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

