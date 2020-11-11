Chesterfield Police search for missing man

Chesterfield Police are searching for Tyrone McLaughlin, who was last seen Nov. 4 on Courthouse Road. (Photos: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who was last seen Nov. 4.

According to a Wednesday release, Tyrone McLaughlin, 57, was last seen at Chesterfield General District Court at 9500 Courthouse Road around 3 p.m. Officials say he left on foot and was seen heading north on Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield County Police describe McLaughlin as a black male, about 6’2″, and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray striped shirt, khaki pants, a gray jacket, and a white ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.