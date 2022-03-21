RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman who is missing.

Mary L. Miller was last seen on Sunday, March 20, around 11 a.m.

She was last seen leaving her home on the 8100 block of Provincetown Drive. She did not return and was reported missing around 9 p.m. the same day.

Miller is 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes. She was driving a silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plates “XDE-5947”.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.