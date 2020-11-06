Chesterfield police search for missing woman

EDITOR’S NOTE: A picture provided by the Chesterfield County Police Department and used in an earlier version of this article is not Leslie A. Beasley. The photo has since been deleted.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield seek the public’s help finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

According to police, Leslie A. Beasley, of the 21000 block of Warren Avenue was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 5 p.m.

She is described by police as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with partially gray hair and gray eyes.

No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information about Leslie A. Beasley’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

