Chesterfield police search for teen accused of double stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for a teenager accused of stabbing two people.

Police say 19-year-old Aasim Dickinson allegedly stabbed a man and woman in Midlothian Thursday night.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police Department.

