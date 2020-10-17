Chesterfield police search for teen accused of double stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for a teenager accused of stabbing two people.
Police say 19-year-old Aasim Dickinson allegedly stabbed a man and woman in Midlothian Thursday night.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police Department.
