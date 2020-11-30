Chesterfield police search for woman who stole, used credit cards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who stole credit credits out of two cars last Tuesday.

Officials say the incident happened at the YMCA located off Coal Field Road and the Salisbury Country Club.

Both of the stolen credit cards were used around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeSolvers at (804) 748-0660.