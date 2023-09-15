CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a 12-year-old boy with a cognitive disorder who went missing near Falling Creek.

Brayden Felts, 12, was last seen leaving his residence in the 5500 block of Heatherhill Drive on Friday, Sept. 15.

Police describe Felts as a 5-foot-2-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 113 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Felts was last seen wearing black and camouflage shorts with a black or gray tank top.

“Felts suffers from a cognitive disorder and should not be approached if located,” a spokesperson with Chesterfield Police said. “If seen, please call police.”

Chesterfield Fire and EMS told 8News that dive teams had been deployed at Falling Creek as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information on Felts’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.