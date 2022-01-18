Chesterfield police searching for 21-year-old missing man last seen Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen by relatives earlier this week.

Police said 21-year-old Andrew L. Zilius was last seen at midnight on January, 16, leaving his residence on foot without his cell phone.

Andrew L. Zilius, 21. (Photo provided by Chesterfield Police)

Zilius is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a rose-colored corduroy shirt, light-colored corduroy pants and blue slip-on sneakers.

He has been known to visit the area of 7-Eleven at 2708 Buford Road.

If you have information regarding Zilius’ location, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.