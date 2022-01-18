Chesterfield police searching for 21-year-old missing man last seen Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen by relatives earlier this week.
Police said 21-year-old Andrew L. Zilius was last seen at midnight on January, 16, leaving his residence on foot without his cell phone.
Zilius is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a rose-colored corduroy shirt, light-colored corduroy pants and blue slip-on sneakers.
He has been known to visit the area of 7-Eleven at 2708 Buford Road.
If you have information regarding Zilius’ location, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.