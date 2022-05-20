CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is conducting a search for a missing man who was last seen walking away from his home.

Police said 29-year-old Leonel Hernandez was last seen on May 19 at 7 p.m., at the 14200 block of Maria Drive in Chesterfield.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about five-foot-two-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts, according to police.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he does not drive a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.