Chesterfield police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run after stealing cash from the M&M Shell on Jefferson Davis Highway Monday night.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, they suspect a black man around 35 years old entered the store wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black mask and black gloves. They said he used a gun to demand money from the business and then left the store.

Police described him as around 6-feet tall and 225 pounds.

The suspect entered the store just before 9:30 p.m.