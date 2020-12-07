Chesterfield police searching for armed robber

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing the Stop and Save Store on Jefferson Davis Highway at gun point.

Police say the robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect came into the store, showed his weapon and demanded money. No one was hurt during the robbery and the man left with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect caught on video was a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing somewhere between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a grey bandana over his face, a black winter hat, blue striped hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: