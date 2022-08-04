CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place in Chesterfield Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, officers were called to the scene of a reported robbery at the Meadowbrook Apartments in the 5200 block of Whetstone Road.

According to police, after officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult female victim, who told them that an unknown suspect had reportedly produced a firearm and demanded her purse. Police said the suspect, identified only as a juvenile Black male, then ran away from the scene.

Police said the suspect appeared to be between the ages of 14 and 20 years old, stands between 5-foot 2-inches and 5-foot 6-inches tall and has a skinny build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.