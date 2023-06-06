CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into five pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.

Chesterfield Police told 8News they received reports of five pool facilities that were broken into on Thursday, June 1. The locations include Smoketree, Settlers Landing, ACAC Fitness Center, Queensmill Recreation and Woodlake Swim and Racquet concession stands.

Security footage obtained by 8News shows two suspects wearing black hoodies and pants breaking into the front door of the Settlers Landing concession stand using what looks like a crowbar.

“We try to, you know, do all we can to protect the surroundings. And, you know, it’s pretty unnerving,” said Bridget Moffett, who works at Settlers Landing Pool.

Moffett tells 8News $500 worth of snacks and candy were stolen from their Snack Shack despite locks at every entry, security cameras and signs.

“We put so much work into here. If we didn’t have to worry about that sort of thing, it would be relieving. So to hope that, you know, that they get caught would be, you know, more than a blessing,” Moffett continued to say “when we leave the pool in the evenings, we’re wondering, is this going to happen again.”

Settlers Landing Pool is offering a reward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.