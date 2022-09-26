CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a fugitive wanted for indecent liberties with a child.

33-year-old Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz (Photo: The Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to the department, 33-year-old Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. Police described Licona Cruz as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Licona Cruz, or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.