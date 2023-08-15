CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man in connection to three different shoplifting incidents.

According to police, the man shoplifted from the Lowes at 2601 Weir Place in Chester on June 29, July 28 and Aug. 2. He was seen in the store selecting tool items and leaving with them without paying.

Police said the suspect is believed to be traveling to and from Chester via the GRTC bus as he has consistently been seen arriving and departing on foot in the direction of the Weir Road bus stop.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-0660.