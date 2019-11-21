Chesterfield Police searching for man last seen by family on November 3

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen by family on Sunday, November 3.

Jamal E. Bowles, of the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue in Richmond, was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 17, after he did not respond to his family’s repeated attempts to contact him.

Bowles, 38, is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. His head is shaved, and he has brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and wrist. He is known to drive a white, 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Virginia license plates XKF7859.

Anyone with information about Bowles’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

