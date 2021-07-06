Chesterfield Police searching for burglary suspect reported missing by family members

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary who was also reported missing by relatives weeks after the incident.

James Mitchell has been missing from Chesterfield since June 13, he was reported missing on July 1.

According to Chesterfield Police, the 40-year-old was reported missing by family members two weeks after they last heard from him by phone call on June 13 at 11 p.m. Family had also seen him at his home on Gatesgreen Drive earlier that day.

Mitchell is wanted on multiple felony charges connected to a burglary that happened on Regalia Drive just days before he went missing.

Police describe him as a white man who is about 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 220 lbs. Mitchell’s hair is brown and his eyes are hazel.

Anyone who knows where he is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.