Chesterfield Police searching for man missing since Nov. 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 1 now police need your help to find him. According to Chesterfield Police Department, 41-year-old Allen G. Witherspoon was last seen at his home in the 16100 block of Sandwave Road.

He left his home in his silver, 2005 Toyota 4Runner. His car can be identified by the license plate URY-5129.

Witherspoon is a 6 foot tall, white man who weighs about 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes. He wears dentures and often has hoop-style earrings in both ears. The last outfit was seen wearing was a black jacket, blue jeans and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information regarding Witherspoon’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

