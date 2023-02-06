COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a man suspected of cashing in on a fraudulent check worth more than $4,500.

Police say the man cashed the check at Blue Ridge Bank, located at 3209 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, on Dec. 13 around 4:15 p.m. The suspect received more than $4,500 in fraudulent money, according to police.

The man was described by police as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and white ballcap.

Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a man suspected of cashing in on a fraudulent check worth more than $4,500. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, you’re asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department.