CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police would like the public’s help in identifying a man the department says stole a power washer from a local Lowes.

Police said the man was seen loading a power washer onto his cart from the Lowes in the 700 block of Winterpock Road on July, 15, and said he left without paying.

Any information concerning the incident can be sent to Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or online at p3tips.com/699.