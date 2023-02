Suspect accused of breaking into a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield and stealing money (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a restaurant on Hull Street Road and stealing money.

Police say the man broke into Chamo’s Arepa House restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The restaurant is located at 8211 Hull Street Road.

If you recognize the man or have any information on the crime you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.