CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who left his home on Sunday and did not return.

Authorities said Kevin Fisher, of the 15000 block Timsberry Circle in Chester went missing around 11 p.m. Fisher might be riding in a white Ford Fusion with temporary Virginia tags.

Anyone with information on where Fisher might be is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.