CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole money from a cash register and tampered with gaming machines at a convenience store.

The store is located off of Harrowgate Road in Chesterfield, according to police.

Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help with finding this man and the car he drove.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask you contact Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit an tip to P3 Tips.