UPDATE: Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Chesterfield County Police Department reported that Allison had been found safe and unharmed.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenage girl who left home without her required medication.
Allison Brady, 15, was last seen on foot in the 1400 block of Lundy Terrace around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Police describe Allison as a 5-foot-tall white female, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, blue jeans and a black raincoat.
As to her whereabouts, police said they believe she is with her former boyfriend, 18-year-old Adam Fazar and they may be in Roanoke, Va. They are believed to be traveling in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon with the Virginia license plate, UTN-3195. Police said the vehicle also has a “Save the Bay” bumper sticker.
Anyone with information on Allison’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.