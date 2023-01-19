UPDATE: Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Chesterfield County Police Department reported that Allison had been found safe and unharmed.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenage girl who left home without her required medication.

Allison Brady, 15, was last seen on foot in the 1400 block of Lundy Terrace around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Police describe Allison Brady as a 5-foot-tall white female, weighing approximately 100 pounds. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police describe Allison as a 5-foot-tall white female, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, blue jeans and a black raincoat.

18-year-old Adam Fazar is believed to be with the missing teen. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department) The missing teen is believed to be traveling in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon with the Virginia license plate, UTN-3195. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

As to her whereabouts, police said they believe she is with her former boyfriend, 18-year-old Adam Fazar and they may be in Roanoke, Va. They are believed to be traveling in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon with the Virginia license plate, UTN-3195. Police said the vehicle also has a “Save the Bay” bumper sticker.

Anyone with information on Allison’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.