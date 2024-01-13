CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Maxwell Fauconier, 16, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 leaving his residence in the 4800 block of Stornoway Drive. He is believed to be in need of prescription medicine.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Fauconier is described as a Black male, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Fauconier was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, as well as black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Fauconier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.