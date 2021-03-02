Chesterfield police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Mariah Nichols after she went missing on Friday, Feb. 26.

Nichols was last seen leaving her home in the 6000 block of Arbor View Terrace.

Police describe her as a 5-foot 2-inches tall white woman weighing about 130 pounds. Her hair is dirty blonde and she was last seen in jeans, a tank top, an orange floral shawl, an olive-green jacket and Birkenstocks.

If you have any information about Nichols’ whereabouts, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-066. Tips can also be reported using the P3 app.