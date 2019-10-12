Chesterfield Police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a 35-year-old woman.

Police said Suzanne Jensen was last seen at her home on the 8900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in early October. She was reported missing on October 11.

Jensen is described by police as a White woman, about 5 feet 9inches tall and 145 pounds.

“She was last seen wearing black cheetah pants, a pink T-shirt, jacket, and flipflops,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Police said.

Anyone with information about Jensen’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.