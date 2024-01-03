CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

Benjamin G. Brooks, 40, was last seen in the Chester area of Chesterfield County on the afternoon on Monday, Jan. 1. He was reported to have left his home in the 2300 block of Golden Garden Circle and has not returned home.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Brooks is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has tattoos covering most of his back, chest and upper arms.

According to officials, Brooks was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and a green hat.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.