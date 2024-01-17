CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man who was last seen in the summer of 2023.

Joshua M. Stephens was reported missing by his family on Dec. 22, 2023. He was last seen at Pilot Travel Center, located in the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road, on April 20, 2023.

According to police, Stephens last contacted his family on July 27, 2023.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Stephens is described as a white male, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.