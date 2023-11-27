CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Jeanette Osterbind was last seen leaving her residence in the 5800 block of Osterbind Lane on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Her car, a 2015 grey Dodge Journey with a Virginia handicap tags 46247H, was last seen traveling into Chesterfield County on Hull Street Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

Police describe Osterbind as a white woman, about 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has long white hair.

According to police, Osterbind’s family is concerned about her due to possible cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information that can help locate Osterbind is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.