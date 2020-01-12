Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen January 9th, at his workplace on Brook Road.

John Steward, who lives on the 2600 block of Wayside Drive, was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe, black pants, and black shoes.

He is described as a six-foot-tall black male, and approximately 185 pounds. He is possibly driving a blue Volkswagen CC, displaying the license plate UVE-4430.

Anyone with information about Steward’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

